Newly created NY-27 Chapter of Citizens' Climate Lobby to hold workshop at Richmond library May 27

Press release:

The newly established NY-27 Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) is offering a Climate Advocate Training workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., Batavia.

The session is free and open to all residents of NY’s 27th congressional district. It will teach citizens of NY-27 the nuts and bolts of building political (impetus) for a livable climate.

The workshop will mark the beginning of the first CCL chapter in NY’s 27th congressional district, which includes all of Genesee, Livingston, Orleans, and Wyoming counties, and parts of Erie, Monroe, Niagara, and Ontario counties.

James Hansen, Ph.D, former director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, says: "Most impressive is the work of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a relatively new, fast growing, nonpartisan, nonprofit group… If you want to join the fight to save the planet, to save creation for your grandchildren, there is no more effective step you could take than becoming an active member of this group.”

According to Nicholas Kristof in his April 13, 2017 OpEd in The New York Times: “Citizens’ Climate Lobby [has had] an [outsized] influence on policy."

Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) is completely nonpartisan and achieves change by building respectful relationships with lawmakers and focusing on specific market-based, consumer-friendly solutions that have received support from conservatives and progressives alike.

The May 27th workshop will include a mini-training on lobbying congress. Citizens’ Climate Lobby has an active and growing Conservative Caucus. We are interested in welcoming new conservative members who want to support the growth of clean energy infrastructure, and protect families and communities from the risks of the extreme manifestations of climate change.

“I’ve heard from many Citizens’ Climate Lobby members that joining the organization has made them into truly empowered citizens, and that they can see the results of their work on climate policy,” says Paige Dedrick, of East Aurora, who is taking on the role of group leader for the NY-27 Chapter.

“I am deeply concerned about climate change, and I’ve found CCL to be a great way to impact policy and work with strong, engaged citizens toward a healthy climate and economy. We are hoping to find other members of our community looking for that same kind of opportunity.”

In addition to meeting with our members of Congress, CCL offers many varied roles for volunteers. All are welcome to attend the workshop to learn more. Refreshments will be served at the May 27th meeting; please RSVP to Paige Dedrick, 716-863-3373.