Ninth annual Musical Memories concert to benefit Crossroads House is at City Church on Saturday night

The ninth annual Musical Memories concert to benefit Crossrpoads House will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at City Church in Downtown Batavia.

St. Joseph’s Reunion Brass Ensemble is honored and humbled to be part of our community and region. Service, and doing service, is the basic core value for its members.

Performing will be Mighty St. Joe’s Alumni Drum & Bugle Corps, Hamburg Kinsmen, St. Joe’s of Batavia Brass Ensemble, Parkside Brass, and the Rochester Hitmen.

Ticket are $5 & $10. Free will offering to be taken. City Church is located at 210 E. Main St.

The ensemble and its membership along with all the other musicians cordially invite and ask you for your support this Saturday evening.

To all the military men and women this is a show you are sure to enjoy. It is the musicians' way to thank all those who have sacrificed in the past and continue to sacrifice each and every day. Thank you in advance for this very special opportunity to share our music with you.

Come on out for a great evening of music!