March 1, 2017 - 1:37pm

No Blarney! to perform on Irish Music Night March 10 at HLOM

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, hlom, No Blarney!, music, irish music, news, Announcements.

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum presents its annual Irish Music Night at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 10. The music will be provided by the well known local group No Blarney!

The event will be held at the Holland Land Office Museum at 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Light refreshments will be served and the museum will be open for visitors to tour.

Tickets for Irish Music Night can be bought by calling the museum at 585-343-4727, or by purchasing in person at the museum. Tickets are $5 in advance, or $7 at the door. Space is limited so advance purchase is recommended.

