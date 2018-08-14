Northgate church invites community to Prayer Walk a week after Tennessee driver tried to run its prayer team over

Press release:

Each Wednesday evening, a team from Northgate Free Methodist Church meet at 8160 Bank Street Road (North Campus) and walk a trail around the perimeter of the church property, praying for the community, the church and congregational needs as they walk.

The “Community Prayer Walk,” was scheduled to be open to the public this fall and is being developed by the members of the church and the youth of Northgate. It is a beautiful trail to walk, reflect, and meditate on and will soon include multiple prayer stations located along the path.

Last Wednesday, on Aug. 8, the prayer team’s lives were theatened as they were chased by a man who had intentionally driven his vehicle off of the Thruway and onto Northgate’s property. They narrowly escaped into the church, and the offender was apprehended by law enforcement.

Many within the community have offered prayer and support for our prayer team, and expressed gratitude for their protection.

In response to this unfortunate event, Northgate is inviting the community to join the prayer team as we commit this "Community Prayer Walk" to the Lord at 6 p.m. tomorrow, Aug.15th.

The walk will begin behind Northgate’s North Campus at 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia.

For more information, please contact the church office at 343-4011.

(Editor's note: For previous coverage of the incident cited above, click here.)