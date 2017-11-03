Online News. Community Views.

November 3, 2017 - 1:57pm

Notre Dame to host 'Play It Forward' Saturday, alumni basketball game for charity in memory of two Batavians

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, sports, Notre Dame, play it forward, charity.

Press release:

The community is invited to Notre Dame High School at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, for Play It Forward,a fundraising event in memory of recently deceased Batavians, Christina Volpe and David Swinton.

The evening will feature an alumni basketball game, 50/50 drawing, and more than 75 baskets to be raffled, concessions and lots of family fun. We will also be raffling a prize trip to Topsail, North Carolina, and an overnight golf package for Sunny Hill Resort and Golf Center in Greenville, N.Y. (Catskill region) and an electronic lift chair, as well as Sabres tickets, and a signed Tyrod Taylor jersey.

All money raised -- 100 percent -- will be donated to local causes.  

For further details please contact John or Margaret Volpe at  585-813-1110  or Jane Swinton at 585-548-2898.

Let's get together and "Play It Forward."

Notre Dame is located at 73 Union St. in the City of Batavia.

