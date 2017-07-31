Now at GO ART!: 'Color Impressions' fiber art exhibit

Information from GO ART!

Color Impressions by MAF: Fiber Art Exhibit is now on display at GO ART! 201 E. Main St. (Seymour Place) in Downtown Batavia. It ends Sept. 10.

Mary Ann takes fiber art to another level. Her combinations of cloth, paint and color, stitches and design, and pieces of this and that, meld into an art form that is exciting and unique. It is visual, tactile and dimensional.

There will be an artist reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Seymour Place.

Gallery Hours: