N.Y. Army Guard Elizabeth Taylor, an Alexander native, sends holiday video greeting from Ukraine

Press release:

A video Christmas greeting from New York Army National Guard Spc. Elizabeth Taylor, a native of Alexander who is deployed to Yavoriv, Ukraine, has been posted on the Department of Defense's Video Imagery Information Distribution System (DVIDS) and for media use for registered news organizations.

The short video can seen above.

Taylor is one of 220 Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard's 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry and the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team assisting in the training of Ukrainian Soldiers at the Yavoriv Combat Training Center as members of the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine.

The training is designed to reinforce defensive skills of the Ukrainian Ground Forces in order to increase their capacity for self-defense.

The soldiers mobilized in October and have been deployed to Ukraine since December.