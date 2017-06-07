NYSP Troop A to host Open House and more Saturday to celebrate 100 years of service
Press release:
In celebration of the NYSP 100 Year Centennial, Troop A in Batavia we will be holding an Open House for the public from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
The location is Troop A Headquarters, SP Batavia, at 4525 W. Saile Drive, Town of Batavia.
Troop A Commander, Major Steven Nigrelli, said “As one of the original four Troops (A,D,G,K), this celebration is extra special here in Western New York and our 100-year history is source of great pride and tradition.
"Our Open House Committee have put together a day full of activities and demonstrations that will surely entertain and educate you and your families about our proud history.”
This is a family-oriented event with K-9 demonstrations, Aviation and Special Operations Response Team shows at starting at 2 p.m. Free refreshments will be provided, including hotdogs from Connors from 1 – 2 p.m.
Throughout the day we will have:
- Historical Display
- Robot Demonstrations
- Defensive Tactics Demonstrations
- Interactive DWI goggles with pedal cars
- NYSP Horse Mounted Detail
- Classic State Police vehicles
- Current NYSP patrol vehicles
- NYSP Motorcycles Unit and motorcycle safety education
- Firearms Safety Display, and much more!
