June 7, 2017 - 1:30pm

NYSP Troop A to host Open House and more Saturday to celebrate 100 years of service

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, news, Announcements, Troop A, State Police.

Press release:

In celebration of the NYSP 100 Year Centennial, Troop A in Batavia we will be holding an Open House for the public from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

The location is Troop A Headquarters, SP Batavia, at 4525 W. Saile Drive, Town of Batavia.

Troop A Commander, Major Steven Nigrelli, said “As one of the original four Troops (A,D,G,K), this celebration is extra special here in Western New York and our 100-year history is source of great pride and tradition.

"Our Open House Committee have put together a day full of activities and demonstrations that will surely entertain and educate you and your families about our proud history.”

This is a family-oriented event with K-9 demonstrations, Aviation and Special Operations Response Team shows at starting at 2 p.m. Free refreshments will be provided, including hotdogs from Connors from 1 – 2 p.m.

Throughout the day we will have:

  • Historical Display
  • Robot Demonstrations
  • Defensive Tactics Demonstrations
  • Interactive DWI goggles with pedal cars
  • NYSP Horse Mounted Detail
  • Classic State Police vehicles
  • Current NYSP patrol vehicles
  • NYSP Motorcycles Unit and motorcycle safety education
  • Firearms Safety Display, and much more!

