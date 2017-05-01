Online News. Community Views.

May 1, 2017 - 3:44pm

O-A kindergarten registration for fall is May 15-19

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, Oakfield, Alabama.

Press release:

Kindergarten registration is scheduled for Monday, May 15th through Friday, May 19th at the elementary school office, located at 7001 Lewiston Road, Oakfield.

Information packets have been sent to families. If you did not receive a packet or are new to the district, please notify the elementary office at 948-5211, ext. 3211 and we will send one to you.

Please bring the following mandatory documents with you:  a completed Student Information Form (from the packet received in the mail), your child’s birth certificate, two proofs of residency, a current immunization record and a current physical examination. Only children who have reached their 5th birthday on or before Dec. 1, 2017 may be registered for the 2017-2018 school year.

