Oakfield Betterment Committee hosts 2017 'Labor Day Celebration' on Sept. 4

Submitted photo. Back row: Shaun Negvesky, Melanee London, Melissa Watterson, Laura Klotzbach-Dinsmore. Front row: Ritchie Kirkum, Jamie Lindsley. Not pictured: Bill Barbur and Samantha Pangrazio.

Press release:

On Monday, Sept. 4th the Oakfield Betterment Committee will host the 2017 “Labor Day Celebration” in the Elroy D. Parkins (Little League) Park, 37 Drake St., Oakfield.

This event is a family-oriented and alcohol-free festival featuring first-rate live entertainment, children’s activities, car cruise, parade, and food vendors.

Nonprofit groups from Oakfield and surrounding areas, including Alex’s Lemonade stand, operate food and beverage stands and various games and other fundraisers at the event, making this celebration an important part of our local nonprofit organizations’ finances.

The parade kicks things off at 10 a.m. There will be a Car Cruise from 12-3. Ghost Riders perform from 12 to 3 p.m. and Terry Buchwald impersonates Elvis from 4 to 7 p.m. Plus there will be pony rides for children all day, an appearance by Mercy Flight, basket raffles, and bounce house fun ($5).

As you are aware, many local community gatherings and carnivals are disappearing due to restrictive laws, lack of funding, and difficulty maintaining a volunteer base. The Oakfield Betterment Committee is dedicated to making sure that our local event continues to be a tradition for our town. Due to the same difficulties facing other communities, we are scaling back to a one day event for 2017, but it will still have most of the features our attendees look forward to each year.

In addition to Labor Day, Oakfield Betterment hosts fun and meaningful community events such as the annual Earth Day Clean-up, summer outdoor family movie nights in Oakfield Town Park, 5K fun runs for various causes, and a Community Thanksgiving Dinner. We are also planning to have an event featuring and supporting local small businesses at the Lions Club Christmas in Oakfield. All of these events are free to the public.

When other local organizations need a helping hand, we are at their service. So far this year, we assisted with the Haxton Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Kickoff carnival and Elba Betterment Committee’s annual pig roast.

If you have any questions, or would like to join the Oakfield Betterment Committee, please check our website: http://www.oakfieldbetterment.com/ and "like" our Facebook page.