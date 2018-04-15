Online News. Community Views.

April 15, 2018 - 5:19pm

Oakfield Historical Society to host season Grand Opening next Saturday, coincides with 20-year anniversary

posted by Billie Owens in Oakfield Historical Society, news, Announcements, Oakfield, Alabama, history.

Next Saturday, April 21, the Oakfield Historical Society will host its Grand Opening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the 2018 season, which also marks its 20-year anniversary.

"Oakfield-Alabama Schools Through the Years" is the year's theme and the corresponding exhibit will debut, plus there will be other new exhibits and updated favorites.

Reenactors representing the late 18th and early 19 centuries will be there, too. There will be several knapping demonstrations where OHS Member Bill Chase will work a piece of raw flint, with the goal of creating an arrowhead.

The museum is located at 7 Maple Ave. in Oakfield.

