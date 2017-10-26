Online News. Community Views.

October 26, 2017 - 2:43pm

Ohio baby rape and murder suspect possibly spotted in area of Batavia Thruway exit

posted by Billie Owens in crime, news, batavia, notify.

(Police mug shot of Joshua Gurto.)

State trooopers and Sheriff's deputies, and a canine unit from each agency, are scouring the area around exit 48 on the Thruway for a man a caller described as looking somewhat like the suspect wanted in Ohio for raping and murdering a 13-month-old girl on Oct. 7.

They have been on scene around the Batavia exit for about an hour.

The man is said to be bearded and wearing a hoodie and he's on foot, having been spotted north of the exit 48 overpass, then crossing where there's a strip of concrete median and heading west.

It's unknown if he is actually the suspect, who is Joshua Gurto, a 37-year-old from Conneaut, Ohio.

UPDATE 2:48 p.m.: BOCES was put on lockdown during the manhunt, but that has now been lifted. The search is expected to terminate soon.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.: Gurto is described as a 5-foot-10, 145-pound male with a deformed right ear, misaligned jaw and tattoos on his right forearm. The person spotted earlier this afternoon in Batavia so far has not been located.

UPDATE 3:03 p.m.: Law enforcement is preparing to leave. The pedestrian was not found.

