September 26, 2017 - 2:45pm
Old-fashioned barn dance and catered dinner at Bontrager's Oct. 21 will benefit Genesee Cancer Assistance
posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, Bontrager's, genes cancer assistance.
Press release:
Bontrager's Auction Center has hosted four old-fashioned barn dances in the past where the proceeds went to hospice, Mercy Flight and Genesee Cancer Assistance. This year, the Bontrager's fifth Fall Harvest Dinner Dance will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 to benefit Genesee Cancer Assistance.
Tickets are $20 and it includes a great dinner by Roviso’s Catering from 5-7 p.m. and music by Dark Horse Run from 7-11 p.m. Tickets are pre-sale only and can be purchased by calling Bob at (585) 762-8585, Penny (585) 356-3413 or stopping at Genesee Cancer Assistance, which has an office at UMMC, 127 North St., Batavia. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Bontrager's address is 8975 Wortendyke Road, Batavia.
Please support Genesee Cancer Assistance and purchase a ticket -- it will be a great night of fun!
