April 11, 2017 - 12:11pm

Open burn reported on Marble Road in Alabama

posted by Billie Owens in Alabama, fire, news.

An open burn is in progress at 8122 Marble Road in Alabama. It is unlawful at this time of year. A first responder is on scene and a Sheriff's deputy is en route.

