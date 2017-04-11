April 11, 2017 - 12:11pm
Open burn reported on Marble Road in Alabama
An open burn is in progress at 8122 Marble Road in Alabama. It is unlawful at this time of year. A first responder is on scene and a Sheriff's deputy is en route.
An open burn is in progress at 8122 Marble Road in Alabama. It is unlawful at this time of year. A first responder is on scene and a Sheriff's deputy is en route.
Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments