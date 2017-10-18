Open House planned Thursday evening Nov. 2 at Grandma's Luv'n Care in Batavia

Information provided by Grandma's Luv'n Care:

There will be an Open House from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Grandma's Luv'n Care Childcare and Development Center in Batavia.

The nonprofit facility is located at 5079 Clinton Street Road.

You are invited to attend and learn more about the childcare center, meet the teachers, staff and take a tour.

Infants age 6 weeks and children up to school age are now being enrolled.

Grandma's Luv'n Care is fully licensed and staffed by caregivers trained in first aid/CPR and MAT (Medication Administration Training).

The center offers quality full-time and part-time care, as well as an after-school program.

It has seven rooms to accommodate the needs of children, including age-appropriate curriculum, activities and learning through play.

There's a staffed kitchen to provide breakfast, lunch and snacks.

The building is equipped with secuity cameras and key fob entrances.

Normal hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 815-4308.