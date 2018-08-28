Original absurdist theater performance 'A Killer, A Victim, A Mourner' is Wednesday night at Moonjava Cafe

The Visual Truth Theatre Ensemble will present "A Killer, A Victim, A Mourner" -- an original absurdist physical theater performance -- on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Moonjava Cafe in Batavia.

The ensemble includes actors Emily Crawford, Richard Ferris, Lucine Kauffman.

The play, written by Eric Zwieg, incorporates dialogue, music, puppetry, masking, physical theatre, and absurdist elements that tell an existential story of greed, tragedy and loss.

A $5 donation is suggested.

Doors open at 6:30; the performance begins at 7 p.m.

The cafe is located at 56 Harvester Ave. in the City of Batavia.

The purpose of the Visual Truth Theatre Ensemble is to create, exhibit, and educate, employing theater in all its glorious incantations. Its mission is to push theatrical boundaries .

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!