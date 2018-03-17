Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 17, 2018 - 4:43pm

Paid summer internship available at Genesee County Park & Forest

posted by Billie Owens in GC Park & Forest, east bethany, internships, news, Announcements.

Press release:

New York State’s First County Forest has an Environmental Education Assistant Internship position open for May – August of 2018.

The position is administered through the Student Conservation Association (SCA) and is located at Genesee County Park & Forest in East Bethany. Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED and be a U.S. citizen.

Environmental Education Assistants develop, organize, plan and lead environmental education programs to audiences of all ages in a wide variety of settings under the guidance of park staff. Environmental Education Assistants also coordinate the efforts of park volunteers.

Job duties include but are not limited to:

  • Assisting the Conservation Education Program Coordinator with programs for schools, senior groups, scouts and the general public

  • Providing customer service to park visitors and program participants

  • Planning volunteer and park events

  • Writing articles for the parks seasonal newsletter

  • Marketing of park events, programs and resources

  • Scheduling and coordinating volunteers to assist with park events and projects

  • Recruiting, orientation and training of volunteers

SCA interns earn a stipend of $125/week while serving and are eligible for an education award of $1,538 that can be used to repay student loans, tuition, classes or cover future college costs.

This position requires 12 weeks of 40 hour/week of service from May until August of 2018. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Flexibility is given in order to cover the prescheduled programs that are outside of the normal working hours within the 40-hour work week.

Application deadline is April 15th.

To apply: Send email or resume to Shannon Morley, Conservation Education Program coordinator, at:  [email protected]

Online application is available here.

Additional benefits:

  • First Aid/AED/CPR training provided;

  • Experience and on-the-job training in Environmental Education and volunteer coordinating;

  • Deeper knowledge of natural history and ecology;

  • Job duties include volunteer outings (kayaking, hiking);

  • Networking with professionals in Environmental Science and Education.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button