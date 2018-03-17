Paid summer internship available at Genesee County Park & Forest
Press release:
New York State’s First County Forest has an Environmental Education Assistant Internship position open for May – August of 2018.
The position is administered through the Student Conservation Association (SCA) and is located at Genesee County Park & Forest in East Bethany. Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED and be a U.S. citizen.
Environmental Education Assistants develop, organize, plan and lead environmental education programs to audiences of all ages in a wide variety of settings under the guidance of park staff. Environmental Education Assistants also coordinate the efforts of park volunteers.
Job duties include but are not limited to:
-
Assisting the Conservation Education Program Coordinator with programs for schools, senior groups, scouts and the general public
-
Providing customer service to park visitors and program participants
-
Planning volunteer and park events
-
Writing articles for the parks seasonal newsletter
-
Marketing of park events, programs and resources
-
Scheduling and coordinating volunteers to assist with park events and projects
-
Recruiting, orientation and training of volunteers
SCA interns earn a stipend of $125/week while serving and are eligible for an education award of $1,538 that can be used to repay student loans, tuition, classes or cover future college costs.
This position requires 12 weeks of 40 hour/week of service from May until August of 2018. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Flexibility is given in order to cover the prescheduled programs that are outside of the normal working hours within the 40-hour work week.
Application deadline is April 15th.
To apply: Send email or resume to Shannon Morley, Conservation Education Program coordinator, at: [email protected]
Online application is available here.
Additional benefits:
-
First Aid/AED/CPR training provided;
-
Experience and on-the-job training in Environmental Education and volunteer coordinating;
-
Deeper knowledge of natural history and ecology;
-
Job duties include volunteer outings (kayaking, hiking);
-
Networking with professionals in Environmental Science and Education.
