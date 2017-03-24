Online News. Community Views.

March 24, 2017 - 12:02pm

Parrot 'as big as a pigeon' found by citizen, animal control is responding

posted by Billie Owens in news, pets, animal rescue.

An officer just received a walk-up complaint about a parrot. A citizen found a "lost" parrot and wants to help it. An animal control officer is going to the place where the parrot is located, no word on where that is, to get the parrot and try and find an appropriate rescue facility for it. "It's as big as a pigeon," says the officer.

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: The officer who handled the walk-up complaint says the bird has been confirmed to be a cockatiel, not a parrot, and it's been turned over to animal control.

blue button