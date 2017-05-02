Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 2, 2017 - 4:15pm

Pavilion Republican Committee seeks to fill two vacancies on Town Board

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, Pavilion.
Press release:
 
The Pavilion Republican Committee is seeking individuals interested in filling two vacancies on the Pavilion Town Board.
 
Interested applicants are urged to send their resume, along with any other pertinent personal information, to the Chairman at the following address:
 
Attn: Kevin Clary, Chairman
P.O. Box 28
Pavilion, NY 14525
 
The deadline for applications is May 15th.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button