May 2, 2017 - 4:15pm
Pavilion Republican Committee seeks to fill two vacancies on Town Board
posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, Pavilion.
Press release:
The Pavilion Republican Committee is seeking individuals interested in filling two vacancies on the Pavilion Town Board.
Interested applicants are urged to send their resume, along with any other pertinent personal information, to the Chairman at the following address:
Attn: Kevin Clary, Chairman
P.O. Box 28
Pavilion, NY 14525
P.O. Box 28
Pavilion, NY 14525
The deadline for applications is May 15th.
Recent comments