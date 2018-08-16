Paving work on Vine Street in the city planned for Friday and Saturday

Press release:

Friday, Aug. 17, to Saturday, Aug. 18, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. there will be paving work conducted on Vine Street in the City of Batavia.

The paving will extend between the intersections of Main Street to Bank Street on Friday, and Bank Street to East Main Street on Saturday, weather dependent.

On East Avenue, fiber-chip seal will be applied between Trumbull Parkway and Clinton Street on Friday, weather dependent.

Paving top course will be applied between Ross Street and Trumbull Parkway on Saturday, weather dependent.

Please do not park on the street these dates. Please avoid these areas during paving operations.

Traffic will be redirected around the paving operation using flaggers and alternating one-way traffic. The work will consist of paving the top course of asphalt for the roadway on Vine Street and fiber-chip seal and the top course of asphalt on East Avenue.

To contact the City of Batavia Department of Public Works, phone 345-6400, option 1.

Erdman Anthony (Project Engineers) Field Office is located at 216 Main St.. suite 27, Batavia, NY 14020

The contractor for the project is: D&H Excavating -- phone (716) 492-4956.