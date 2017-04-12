Online News. Community Views.

April 12, 2017 - 6:12pm

PCD Kiwanis Club will hold annual Easter Egg Hunt promptly at 12:15 p.m. this Sunday

posted by Billie Owens in pembroke, corfu, Darien, easter egg hunt, news, Announcements, PCD Kiwanis Club.

Submitted photo and press release:

Pembroke Corfu Darien Kiwanis Club is sponsoring its Easter Egg Hunt on Easter Sunday and it begins promptly at 12:15 p.m. at the Pembroke Town Park (Route 77 and next to the high school).

This is for kids ages 2 to 10 years old and there are 3,500 plus eggs. Please bring your camera since the Easter Bunny will be there.

The PCD Kiwanis has been sponsoring this event for 40+ years!

This is an outdoor event and please dress appropriately for the weather. For more information, call Pat at 762-8419.

