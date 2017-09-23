Online News. Community Views.

September 23, 2017 - 8:09pm

Pedestrian reportedly struck on westbound Thruway

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, pembroke, news.

A pedestrian has been struck on the westbound Thruway near mile marker 402.5. Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments and Mercy medics are responding to the motor-vehicle accident with injuries. A first responder on scene said "there is damage on the onramp as well as fluids (leaking)."

UPDATE 8:10 p.m.: All responding units are to stage "at the interchange."

UPDATE 8:13 p.m.: One vehicle is said to be blocking the left shoulder of the roadway.

UPDATE 10 p.m.: This was a fatal accident. We will provide more informative when it becomes available.

