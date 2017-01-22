Online News. Community Views.

January 22, 2017 - 1:32pm

Person may have fallen through ice on Oatka Creek, Le Roy

posted by Billie Owens in news, Le Roy.

A "subject possibly fell through the ice" on Oatka Creek in Le Roy and all available manpower from the Le Roy Fire Department is asked to assemble for a response in a "rescue or recovery" effort being staged near Wolcott Street Elementary School.

UPDATE 1:33 p.m.: The city's water rescue team is called to the scene. Wolcott Street is shut down at Route 5 (Main Street) and Lincoln Avenue.

UPDATE 2:05 p.m.: Two people were reportedly fishing on an ice shelf along the bank of the Oatka Creek when witnesses say they fell in the icy water, but managed to pull themselves out. Because the anglers left most of their equipment behind, rescuers responded to ensure no one was still in the water. A man just called to report that his fishing buddy fell into the creek and he picked him up and drove him home. 

leroyrescuejan222017.jpg

leroyrescuejan222017-2.jpg

Thankfully, good news.

