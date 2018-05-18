Person of interest in last night's shooting detained on West Main Street Road, Batavia

A person of interest from last night's crime scene at Pringle and Central avenues has been detained.

He was located in a little yellow house next to the Batavia Toyota dealership on West Main Street Road earlier this afternoon.

Law enforcement closed the road and surrounded the house.

Traffic on Route 5 in the Town of Batavia near the Batavia Toyota dealership was blocked in both directions for at least a half hour due to the law enforcement action.

UPDATE 5:04 p.m. (by Howard): Photos added. Top photo: the house where we believe the person of interest was found and detained. Below, La Mexicano Store. We have few confirmed details, but the store is part of the investigation. This afternoon, the Emergency Response Team entered the store to search it. Chief Shawn Heubusch said use of ERT was merely a precaution since there was at least one weapon used in last night's incident.