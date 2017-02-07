Online News. Community Views.

February 7, 2017 - 11:58am

Person suffers multiple bite wounds in dog attack on State Street

posted by Billie Owens in animals, batavia, news.

A person was reportedly attacked by a dog on State Street in the city and has multiple bite wounds. Police and Mercy medics are responding to 160 State St., lower apartment. The dog is now confined.

UPDATE 12:24 p.m.: An animal control officer is on scene and working to determine the status of the dog that bit a man. The dog is in the basement of the building, where it lives. It is an older golden retriever/Labrador retriever mixed breed. It was playing inside with a newly acquired puppy that is a boxer mixed breed. The couple who owns both dogs was at home. The animal control officer said he was told the dogs have not been getting along well. Their play began to get aggressive and there was growling. The male resident tried to break up what became a dog fight and was subsequently bitten by the older dog, said the animal control officer. The man suffered bites on an arm and a leg, which will likely need stitches, and he was transported to UMMC.

February 7, 2017 - 12:20pm
Lisa Schwab
Joined: Aug 25 2011 - 10:32pm

I guess my first question is always........what did this person or someone else do to the dog? Was there any abuse involved? Mmmmmmm.

February 7, 2017 - 2:42pm
Bernie Thompson
Joined: Sep 11 2009 - 7:57am

Living in the basement? That in it self sounds a bit wrong to me.

February 7, 2017 - 3:10pm
jeff saquella
Joined: Sep 30 2008 - 5:22pm

maybe its a really nice basement

February 7, 2017 - 3:14pm
david spaulding
Joined: Sep 12 2011 - 5:46pm

really lisa ? the story is one paragraph...... the man got between two dogs that were fighting and got bite. no one abused a dog. my first question is did someone abuse the story? ha ha ha

February 7, 2017 - 3:18pm
Howard B. Owens
Joined: Apr 23 2008 - 3:05pm

Lisa's comment was posted before the update.

Also, the story doesn't say the dog was living in the basement.

The dog was in the basement while I was there while animal control sorted matters out. It wasn't clear at that point whether the dog would be taken to the shelter.

