May 26, 2018 - 3:34am
Person with laceration reported Downtown
City fire and Mercy medics are called to 324 W. Main St. in Downtown Batavia for a subject with a laceration. Police are on scene.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App
Copyright © 2008-2017 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments