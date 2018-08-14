Photos: GSO rehearsal for Sunday's Summer Serenade and garden party at Mercy Grove in Le Roy

Monday night at Genesee Community College, the Genesee Symphony Orchestra rehearsed for Sunday's third annual Summer Serenade.

The garden party event is a combined fund-raising event for the United Way's Backpack Program and the Genesee Symphony Orchestra.

It will be Aug. 19th from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Mercy Grove Event Center, 7758 E. Main Road (Route 5) in Le Roy.