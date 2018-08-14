Local Matters

August 14, 2018 - 3:50pm

Photos: GSO rehearsal for Sunday's Summer Serenade and garden party at Mercy Grove in Le Roy

posted by Billie Owens in GSO, Genesee Symphony Orchestra, music, arts, entertainment, news, Le Roy, Mercy Grove.

gsorehearsaug132018.jpg

Monday night at Genesee Community College, the Genesee Symphony Orchestra rehearsed for Sunday's third annual Summer Serenade.
 
The garden party event is a combined fund-raising event for the United Way's Backpack Program and the Genesee Symphony Orchestra.
 
It will be Aug. 19th from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Mercy Grove Event Center, 7758 E. Main Road (Route 5) in Le Roy.
 
During the three-hour Garden Party, guests can enjoy hors-d'oeuvres, grazing stations, beer, wine, and a cash bar, all catered by the Le Roy Country Club. 
 
The Genesee Symphony Orchestra will play a concert from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. under a large white tent, which is set up off the back patio of Mercy Grove. The stately mansion was built by Donald Woodward in 1927 and sets amid beautifully landscaped grounds with expansive views.
 
Le Roy Historian Lynne Belluscio will conduct mansion tours during the Garden Party.
 
Bright-colored, garden-party attire recommended.
 
The orchestra will feature "Summer Songs" with their concertmaster, GSO Conductor S. Shade Zajac. Kiran Rajamani is the featured violin soloist. Some other musical surprises will also be played.
 
Theresa DeMars, an account manager with Lawley Insurance, chairs the event for United Way.
 
Tickets to support this combined fundraiser are $75 per person; $40 of that ticket cost may be claimed as a donation to these two nonprofit organizations.  
 
Tickets may be purchased at the door or as follows:
  1. Le Roy Country Club
  2. Roxy's Music Store
  3. United Way or GSO Board Members
  4. Online at: www.uwrochester.org/summer serenade
  5. www.geneseesymphony.com

(Photos by Howard Owens.)

gsorehearsaug132018-2.jpg

gsorehearsaug132018-3.jpg

gsorehearsaug132018-4.jpg

gsorehearsaug132018-5.jpg

gsorehearsaug132018-6.jpg

gsorehearsaug132018-7.jpg

gsorehearsaug132018-8.jpg

gsorehearsaug132018-9.jpg

