Plenty of honors in store for veterans and fallen heroes on Memorial Day

Here's the roundup of parades and ceremonies in Genesee County for Memorial Day on Monday, May 28, from William R. Joyce, director of the Genesee County Veterans Service Agency.

2018 MEMORIAL DAY PARADES and/or CEREMONIES

City of BATAVIA: Parade starting at 9:45 a.m. beginning at the Eastown Plaza, traveling west along Main Street to Alva Place.

BERGEN: Parade at 9 a.m. beginning at the Fire Hall (Routes 19 & Hunter Street), traveling south on Route 19 to Hickory Park, with ceremony to take place at the park immediately following the parade.

ELBA: Ceremony at Maple Lawn Cemetery at 10 a.m. No parade. The Elba Historical Society Museum will be open for tours after the ceremony.

ALEXANDER: Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Alexander High School and travels to the cemetery on Railroad Avenue with a ceremony to take place at the cemetery following the parade.

LE ROY: Parade at 10:30 a.m. from the American Legion to Trigon Park with a ceremony at Trigon Park at 11 a.m. following the parade.

BYRON: Parade at 11 a.m. from Terry Street to Swamp Road, with a ceremony immediately following at Byron Cemetery.

OAKFIELD: Parade at 11 a.m. from the Oakfield Fire Department to Triangle Park, with ceremony to be held at Triangle Park.

CORFU: Parade at 12 p.m. from Corfu Fire Hall on Route 33 to the Intermediate School on Route 77. Ceremony immediately following the parade.

***No parades/ceremonies for the following:

Alabama / Bethany / Darien / Pavilion / Pembroke / Stafford

7 a.m. --- Genesee County Park – Vietnam Veterans Memorial (VVA#193)

8 a.m. --- Williams Park World War I Memorial (wreath laying, rifle salute & Taps)

8:30 a.m. --- Batavia VA Medical Center

8:45 a.m. --- NYS Veterans Home

9:30 a.m. --- Harvester Avenue Plot (wreath laying, rifle salute & Taps)

10 a.m. --- Upton Monument (wreath laying, rifle salute & Taps)

10:30 a.m. --- UMMC – Jerome Center – (Invocation; National Anthem w/ Batavia Concert Band; G.A.R. Order of the Day; Veterans Service Organizations Commemorations; Wreath Laying w/ Gold Star Mothers; Honor Roll w/ drum roll; Rifle Salute; Taps; Benediction; “God Bless America”)

11:30 a.m. --- Glenn S. Loomis Grave – Elmwood Cemetery (Legion #193)

12 p.m. --- Hansen Bros. Grave – Grandview Cemetery (MCL #951)

PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS

Hansen Brothers Marine Corps League Detachment #951

Glenn S. Loomis American Legion Post #332

Veness-Strollo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1602

Disabled American Veterans Chapter #166

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #193

Sons of the Union Veterans – Abraham Lincoln Camp 6