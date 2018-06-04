'Poetry in Batavia' -- poet Stephen Lewandowski reads at GO ART! June 14 and so can you

GO ART! and local poetry lovers will have a special event featuring poet Stephen Lewandowski at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, at historic Seymour Place in Downtown Batavia. It is free and open to the public.

At "Poetry in Batavia," Lewandowski will read poems and this will be followed by an open reading -- an opportunity for people to read their own work or that of a favorite poet.

Lewandowski has published 13 books of poetry, and his poems and essays have appeared in regional and national environmental and literary journals and anthologies.

He was a student of poet Howard Nemerov, a graduate assistant to philosophical essayist William Gass and later studied with folklorist Louis Jones.

His two most recent books are "Under Foot" from May Apple Press in Woodstock (2014) and "Last Settler in the Finger Lakes" from Foothills Publishing in Avoca (2015).

He is working on "Local Life, a Natural History of the Finger Lakes."

GO ART!, in the Seymour Place building, is located at 201 E. Main St. The bar will be open for those wishing to purchase beer or wine.