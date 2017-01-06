Online News. Community Views.

January 6, 2017 - 2:06pm

Police confirm Niagara County man is suspect in Key Bank robbery

posted by Billie Owens in crime, batavia, news.

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is looking to question Joel Zsebehazy, in reference to the Key Bank robbery which occurred on Dec. 27 at approximately 10:10 a.m. Zsebehazy is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes. His last known address was 1570 Buffalo Ave. in Niagara Falls.

Zsebehazy is also wanted by NYS Parole for a violation of his parole. Crimestoppers Buffalo is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Zsebehazy has a violent, assaultive history, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zsebehazy should contact Detective Czora at 585-345-6311, the Batavia Police Confidential Tip Line at 585-345-6370 or Buffalo Crimestoppers at 716-867-6161. The Batavia Police Department is currently being assisted by NYS Parole, FBI Buffalo and Buffalo Crimestoppers.

Earlier today: Local police looking for man on possible parole violation with bank robbery history

