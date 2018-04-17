Pony up! There are several ways YOU can help out our furry friends at the shelter

Firstly, you could consider helping out the critters in the Genesee County Animal Shelter by offering one of them a home, or two of them even.

The winsome feline in the photo at left is named "Feather" and she is a delicate soul in need of a quiet home.

This noisy, discombobulating world is wearisome; a warm lap and her purring in it could help soothe frayed nerves. She's a little shy at first, but newfound sincere friends can be that way initially. Understandable.

Her coat is described as pastel tortoise in color. Already spayed.

At right below is golden-eyed, amiable "Buddy," a real kick-back kinda guy. Solid gray, solid pal. Neutered and easy going. He is definately a people person.

Secondly, two events coming up will help out the Volunteers for Animals and those they care for.

The first one is on Cinco de Mayo -- it's a Guest Bartending Fundraiser at the North Pole Restaurant & Party House, located at 243 S. Swan St. in Batavia. It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 5.

All TIPS collected will be donated to the Volunteers for Animals at the shelter. So if you want to hoist a glass for a good cause, this is a good option.

Then, on the weekend of June 2-3 there will be a Scrap Metal Drive in the shelter parking lot at 3841 W. Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Volunteers will be accepting metal of any kind: railings, doors, garbage cans, file cabinets, bicycle frames, gutters, pipes, poles, fencing, window frames, lawn furniture, tools, shelving, washing machines, dryers, stoves, wheelbarrows, wagons, etc.

They CANNOT take propane tanks, A/C units, or refrigerators. Scrap service provided by Ed Arnold EAS Scrap Processors of Corfu.

Also, there is an unending, ongoing drive to turn your empties -- pop/beer/water cans and bottles -- into cash to help needy animals.

Bring your empties to the shelter and the Volunteers for Animals will return them for you OR you can take them in to one of three local recycling centers and tell them they are for Volunteers for Animals and they'll put the money "in the kitty" for the animals at the shelter.

Participating recycling centers are:

Eastown Beverages in Eastown Plaza on East Main Street, Batavia

ARC Recycling Center at 3785 W. Main St., Batavia

Le Roy Redemption Center, 8 1/2 Lake St. (Route 19), Le Roy

There's also a Wish List of items needed for the shelter. You could either donate items directly at the shelter, or donate the funds to buy them.

Shelter Wish List

Kitten Food; preferred brand is Purina Kitten Chow

Canned Dog Food

Dry Cat and Dog Food (NO "Beneful" brand dog food, please)

Paper Towels

Small Washable Throw Rugs

Small Fleece Blankets or Throws (NO sheets, pillows, mattress pads or large comforters)

Non-clumping Cat Litter

Newspapers for the Cat Cages

Cat Litter Boxes (NO small boxes)

Dog Collars and Leashes

Kong Toys and Peanut Butter (NO rawhide please) and Large Nylabones

Plain Yogurt

Cat Toys of Any Kind

Rubbing Alcohol, Hydrogen Peroxide

Forever U.S. Postage Stamps

Reams of Letter-size Copy Paper

Gently Used Doghouses

Gift Cards for Walmart, Tractor Supply Store, or Petco

Dog Treats (NO rawhide)