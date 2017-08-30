Online News. Community Views.

August 30, 2017 - 5:06pm

Possible garage fire reported on Prospect Avenue in the city

posted by Billie Owens in fire, news, batavia.

Smoke is reportedly coming from the garage at 8 Prospect Ave. in the city. City fire is responding.

UPDATE 5:06 p.m.: The address is approximate -- either 8 or 10 Prospect -- the house is yellow with a flagpole out front; caller is from adjacent street (Ellicott Avenue).

UPDATE 5:08 p.m.: Fire command says may be a grill fire in back of 4 Prospect.

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.: It's a grill that's smoking due to food cooking; fireman is going to caller's house to speak about the fire concern.

UPDATE 5:21 p.m.: The assignment is returning to service.

