POSTPONED: Today's milling of Tracy Avenue in Batavia will be rescheduled

Press release from the city's Bureau of Maintenance:

Today's scheduled milling for Tracy Avenue in the City of Batavia has been delayed due to mechanical breakdown, and is rescheduled for Monday, Aug. 20th, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. postponed until further notice. It will be rescheduled once the equipment repairs are made.

Tracy Avenue (Washington Avenue to North Street) will be closed to all through traffic. All accommodations will be made to get residents to their property, but please expect delays.

All motorists that regularly use this road are asked to seek alternative routes during the operation.

This work is weather dependent and subject to rescheduling if it rains.

Contact the Bureau of Maintenance and ask to speak to the Streets Supervisor or Superintendent at 345-6400, opt. 1, if you have any questions.

Thank you for your cooperation in advance; we apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.