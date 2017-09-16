September 16, 2017 - 4:01pm
Public argument ensues in Walmart parking lot after dog owner leaves two dogs in Volvo
A complaint came in a few minutes ago of two dogs locked inside a red Volvo in the Walmart parking lot. An officer was called to respond; and susbsequently it was reported that a verbal argument was underway between shoppers and the dog's owner, who returned to the Volvo.
(The National Weather Service in Buffalo says it's 83 degrees outside, with 48-percent humidity.)
