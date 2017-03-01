Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

March 1, 2017 - 9:14pm

Purported bonfire from Feb. 25 on South Lake Road in Pembroke rekindles

posted by Billie Owens in pembroke, fire, news.

img_3276.jpg

Pembroke and Indian Falls firefighters were called tonight to a rekindle of a fire that was reported as a controlled burn in the wee hours of Feb. 25. It's at  8854 S. Lake Road, Pembroke. The crews had to back later that morning for a rekindle, and now they're at it again. 

For the original post, click here.

Reader submitted photos.

img_3283.jpg

img_3282.jpg

img_3277.jpg

March 1, 2017 - 9:30pm
Irene Will
Irene Will's picture
Offline
Last seen: 1 hour 48 min ago
Joined: Feb 2 2009 - 2:01pm

Wow. With the WINDS the way they are, it's a SUPER BAD night to be fighting a FIRE. Hope all the firefighters stay SAFE.

Top

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

March 2017

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button