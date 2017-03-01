Purported bonfire from Feb. 25 on South Lake Road in Pembroke rekindles
Pembroke and Indian Falls firefighters were called tonight to a rekindle of a fire that was reported as a controlled burn in the wee hours of Feb. 25. It's at 8854 S. Lake Road, Pembroke. The crews had to back later that morning for a rekindle, and now they're at it again.
For the original post, click here.
Reader submitted photos.
Wow. With the WINDS the way they are, it's a SUPER BAD night to be fighting a FIRE. Hope all the firefighters stay SAFE.
Recent comments