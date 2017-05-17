Online News. Community Views.

May 17, 2017 - 4:18pm

Ranzenhofer: Bill passes to speed up access to ride-sharing services in WNY in time for Fourth of July

posted by Billie Owens in michael ranzenhofer, ride sharing, news.
Press release:
 
The New York State Senate has passed legislation (S5814) today to quicken access to ride-sharing services in Western New York by 10 days. State Senator Michael H. Ranzenhofer has issued the following statement:
 
“I am pleased to report that the State Senate approved my bill to bring ride-sharing services to Western New York in time for the Fourth of July. Accelerating this safe, reliable transportation option will make our roads safer and save lives during one of the busiest travel times of the year.
 
“Today's passage is another sign that the bill continues to gain momentum. It has garnered bi-partisan support from 20 of my Senate colleagues as co-sponsors, and the Assembly Insurance Committee approved it yesterday. I look forward to working with Assemblyman Cahill to get this legislation passed in the State Assembly.”

