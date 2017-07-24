REMINDER: Batavia Jr. Blue Devil Basketball Camp to be held at John Kennedy School Gym Aug. 14-18

The Batavia Jr. Blue Devil Summer Basketball Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 14-18 at the John Kennedy School gymnasium.

The camp is open to boys and girls entering grades 3 through 8 in the fall. Cost is $65 and includes a camp T-shirt.

Campers are asked to bring their own basketball and put their name on it.

The camp will feature Coach Jim Fazio, the Batavia Jr. Blue Devil youth director, and youth coaches and current and former Blue Devil players.

The focus will be on the offensive fundamentals of the game, including shooting, passing, dribbling, and ball handling, with a major emphasis on shooting. There will be daily contests with full court and half court games.

Please note that Batavia City School District is not responsbile for any injury that may happen during camp.

Checks should be made payable to: Batavia Boys Basketball Boosters; mail to Jim Fazio, 5190 Ellicott Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020.

To contact Coach Fazio, call 356-0901 or email [email protected]

With payment, please provide the following information and include a parent's or guardian's signature:

Camper's name

Address

City

Age

Grade child will enter in the fall

School

Phone number

Medical concerns

T-shirt size (specify youth -- small through extra large, or adult -- small through extra large)

John Kennedy School is located at 166 Vine St. in the City of Batavia.