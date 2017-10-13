Online News. Community Views.

October 13, 2017 - 5:53pm

REMINDER: Donate $20 to hurricane victims and chalk the 'Walk of Hope' Saturday on Liberty Street, Batavia

posted by Billie Owens in harvey festival, walk of hope, GO ART!, hurricane victims, charity, batavia, Announcements, news.

GO ART! invites you to chalk the "Walk of Hope" on Saturday, Oct. 14 along the sidewalk at the Liberty Square Plaza.

For a $20 donation you can secure your spot along the sidewalk near Ficarella's Pizzeria's parking lot.

Artists can arrive at 7:30 a.m. and judging will happen at 2:30 p.m. You must bring your own chalk art supplies.

This is part of the (hurricane) "Harvey Festival," which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prizes -- sponsored by Adam Miller Toy and Bicycle, Pollyanna & Dot/The Hidden Door, Charles Men's Shop, Batavia Bootery, Main St. Pizza Company and The YNGodess Shop -- will be awarded for the best design in the following age groups:

  • 10 and below
  • 11 to 14
  • 15 to 17
  • 18 and up

All proceeds of the event will go toward aid for the victims of the summer's devastating hurricanes.

For more information, contact Jodi Fisher at   [email protected] or phone 343-9313.

