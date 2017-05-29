Reminder: Elba village residents urged to return easement notices, and/or attend meeting Wednesday to get them notarized

Press release:

This a reminder to all Village of Elba residents who have received easement notices for the new water project:

If you have received notice of a temporary easement for your property and have not signed and returned it yet, or if you have received notice of a permanent easement for your property that needs to be signed, notarized and returned , please plan to attend a meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at the Town of Elba conference room at the town office on Maple Avenue.

The project engineer, Jason Foote from Clark Patterson, will be there to answer any questions. If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may call Jason at 402-7505.

Barry Flansburg, Elba's tax assessor, will also be in attendance for those who need to have their paperwork notarized. Original easements to be signed will be available Monday - Friday between 8 and 10 a.m. in Barry's office on Maple Avenue, Elba.

This is an important part of the process that needs to be completed in order for the Village of Elba to move forward in replacing the old water lines.