Reminder: GC Master Gardeners host Spring Garden Gala on Saturday, rain or shine

Press release:

Rain or shine, the Genesee County Master Gardeners will be hosting their annual Spring Garden Gala on Saturday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, 420 E. Main St. in Batavia.

This annual plant sale features a variety of perennials, many of which are from the gardens of Master Gardeners. There will also be a selection of house plants and locally grown geraniums. Plant sale starts promptly at 10 a.m. No early birds please.

Step inside and visit the Basket Auction for gift certificates and a variety of themed baskets. Gently used garden books will also be for sale. Basket Auction drawing starts at 12:30 p.m.

Bring in a soil sample from your garden or lawn for a free pH test and Master Gardeners will be available to answer your gardening questions. There will also be a demonstration at 11:30 a.m. on how to divide some common perennials.

Don’t miss your chance to pick up some great plants, books and other interesting items. Arrive at 10 a.m. for the best plant selection. Proceeds from the sale benefit the educational outreach of the Genesee County Master Gardener Program.

For more information contact Brandie Waite at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, (585) 343-3040, ext. 101, or stop by the Extension office in Batavia.

Visit our website at: http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/events for more information.