May 4, 2018 - 2:50pm

Reminder: GC Women's Republican Club hosts Spring Breakfast at Ascension Parish May 19, must RSVP by May 7

posted by Billie Owens in GCWRC, spring breakfast, news, batavia.

The Genesee County Women's Republican Club will host the 2018 Spring Breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, at Ascension Parish Hall in Batavia.

Enjoy a full breakfast buffet catered by the Dibble Family Center.

Cost is $20 per member and $25 per nonmember; you can sign up for membership at the event.

The parish hall is located at 15 Sumner St.

This year's "Caring for America Charity" is the Alzheimer's Association.

For more information, contact Melissa M. Haacke at 314-4501.

RSVP by May 7 to:

Michele Smith

20 Canterbury Lane

Bergen NY 14416

or via email at:

[email protected]

