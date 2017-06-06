Online News. Community Views.

June 6, 2017 - 3:56pm

Reminder: The Knox Choir, youths from Dayton, Ohio, will perform free concert in Batavia on Wednesday

posted by Billie Owens in news, Announcements, first presbyterian church, batavia.

The Knox Choir, a youth choir from Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton, Ohio, is coming to Batavia on Wednesday, June 7, to perform a free concert.

The youth choir will be touring this summer and performing at different communities in the Northeast.

Batavia will be this tour's debut performance. It's at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 300 E. Main St. in Downtown Batavia.

A wide variety of music will be sung, including works by Faure and Bach, as well as music from the Gospel tradition, and songs from around the globe.

Since 2007, this choir has completed eight tours, including three Presbyterian Heritage Tours of Scotland.

