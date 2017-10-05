Rochester area school bus full of athletes gets stuck when driver tries to turn around

A school bus out of Rochester City School District is stuck at North Street and Columbia Avenue in the City of Batavia.

No injuries are reported. Batavia PD is not yet on scene. The bus was transporting 26 members of the Wilson High School junior varsity football team from a game when it encountered a roadblock set up at that intersection for this evening's 5K run and walk sponsored by the YWCA.

The driver attempted to turn the bus around when the tires got wedged in a gully at a grassy area. The Wilson athletes tried vainly to push the bus; it remains there for now.

UPDATE 7:21 p.m.: Batavia police are on scene. Parises Towing is en route to assist. The athletes are being treated to a hot and hearty Harvest Dinner, which also being served at the YWCA tonight, courtesy of the YWCA. The players were eager to tell every adult who approached them -- reporters, police, staff from the Y -- "we beat Batavia." First words out of their mouth, no matter the question.