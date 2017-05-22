Online News. Community Views.

>> Download <<
The Batavian Mobile
Droid | iPhone

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 22, 2017 - 5:42pm

Rollover accident into creek reported on Dodgeson Road, Alexander

posted by Billie Owens in accident, alexander, news.

A rollover accident is reported at 3213 Dodgeson Road in Alexander. A car went into a creek. Unknown injuries. Alexander Fire Department and medics are responding. Mercy Flight is on ground standby in Batavia.

UPDATE 5:46 p.m.: The patient "self-extricated" from the vehicle.

UPDATE 5:53 p.m.: Darien Fire Police are called to shut down all eastbound traffic at Dodgeson and Seward roads.

UPDATE 6:01 p.m.: Mercy Flight is called to the scene and a landing zone will be established in the roadway, west of the accident.

UPDATE 6:36 p.m.: There are three patients, all of whom "self-extricated." Two are going to Strong Memorial Hospital via ground ambulances; one is going to Strong aboard Mercy Flight #5, which is airborne. The vehicle landed upside down, deep in a ravine with a creek at the bottom of it.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

May 2017

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2016 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button