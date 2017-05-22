Rollover accident into creek reported on Dodgeson Road, Alexander

A rollover accident is reported at 3213 Dodgeson Road in Alexander. A car went into a creek. Unknown injuries. Alexander Fire Department and medics are responding. Mercy Flight is on ground standby in Batavia.

UPDATE 5:46 p.m.: The patient "self-extricated" from the vehicle.

UPDATE 5:53 p.m.: Darien Fire Police are called to shut down all eastbound traffic at Dodgeson and Seward roads.

UPDATE 6:01 p.m.: Mercy Flight is called to the scene and a landing zone will be established in the roadway, west of the accident.

UPDATE 6:36 p.m.: There are three patients, all of whom "self-extricated." Two are going to Strong Memorial Hospital via ground ambulances; one is going to Strong aboard Mercy Flight #5, which is airborne. The vehicle landed upside down, deep in a ravine with a creek at the bottom of it.