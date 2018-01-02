Online News. Community Views.

January 2, 2018 - 10:44am

Rollover accident reported at Akron and Marble roads, Pembroke

posted by Billie Owens in accident, news, pembroke.

A rollover accident with possible serious injuries is reported at the intersection of Akron and Marble roads, Pembroke. Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments are responding along with Mercy medic #4. Mutual aid from Akron Fire Department is also requested to the scene.

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.: One person is injured. An ambulance is on scene.

UPDATE 10:46 a.m.: Extrication is needed.

UPDATE 10:49 a.m.: A first responder at the scene says there are two vehicles involved and two tows will be needed. One is on its side down in a ditch; the female driver, who requires extrication, is conscious and alert.

UPDATE 10:53 a.m.: Law enforcement is on scene.

UPDATE 10:59 a.m.: Patient being transported to UMMC.

UPDATE 11 a.m.: Pembroke assignment back in service.

