Rollover accident reported at Akron and Marble roads, Pembroke

A rollover accident with possible serious injuries is reported at the intersection of Akron and Marble roads, Pembroke. Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments are responding along with Mercy medic #4. Mutual aid from Akron Fire Department is also requested to the scene.

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.: One person is injured. An ambulance is on scene.

UPDATE 10:46 a.m.: Extrication is needed.

UPDATE 10:49 a.m.: A first responder at the scene says there are two vehicles involved and two tows will be needed. One is on its side down in a ditch; the female driver, who requires extrication, is conscious and alert.

UPDATE 10:53 a.m.: Law enforcement is on scene.

UPDATE 10:59 a.m.: Patient being transported to UMMC.

UPDATE 11 a.m.: Pembroke assignment back in service.