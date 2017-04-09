Rollover accident reported on Route 77, Darien

A rollover accident with entrapment is reported at 10391 Alleghany Road (Route 77). Darien Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding. A Sheriff's deputy is on location. Mercy Flight in on ground standby.

UPDATE 3:31 p.m.: The male driver had a medical issue, and the van he was driving left the roadway and went into a culvert and hit a berm and it landed on its wheels on the other side of the culvert. The driver suffered minor facial injuries due to air-bag deployment and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The van does not appear to be seriously damaged.