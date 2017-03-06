Rollover accident with entrapment reported on Alleghany Road

A rollover accident with entrapment is reported at 6891 Alleghany Road. Alabama fire is responding.

UPDATE 2:04 p.m.: "Bystanders have pulled one subject out. Doing CPR," says a dispatcher. Mercy medics are called in emergency mode. Command at the scene asks for Shelby Fire Department to respond mutual aid. He says two people are still trapped in a van.

UPDATE 2:08 p.m.: Traffic on Route 77 will be shut down in the vicinity of the accident.

UPDATE 2:17 p.m.: Mercy Flight is responding.

UPDATE 2:18 p.m.: Shelby is on location.

UPDATE 2:38 p.m.: Mercy Flight #5 is airborne and heading to Strong Memorial Hospital with one patient onboard. A Mercy ambulance is also taking two patients to Strong. A portion of the road will remain closed for awhile.

UPDATE 3:56 p.m. (By Howard): A spokesman for NYSP confirms there is a fatality. A coroner is on scene.