February 2, 2017 - 1:52pm
Rollover accident with injuries reported on Clinton Street Road
A one-vehicle rollover accident with injuries is reported at 5976 Clinton Street Road. Stafford fire and Mercy medics are responding.
UPDATE 2:05 p.m.: South Byron requested to the scene. There is entrapment.
February 2, 2017 - 4:02pm#1
There was a rollover on 237 just north of north Bergen rd around 1pm too.
February 2, 2017 - 4:44pm#2
Thanks. Sorry, we didn't hear it. If there's a report on it, we'll follow up.
