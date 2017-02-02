Online News. Community Views.

February 2, 2017 - 1:52pm

Rollover accident with injuries reported on Clinton Street Road

posted by Billie Owens in accident, news, Stafford.

A one-vehicle rollover accident with injuries is reported at 5976 Clinton Street Road. Stafford fire and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 2:05 p.m.: South Byron requested to the scene. There is entrapment.

February 2, 2017 - 4:02pm
There was a rollover on 237 just north of north Bergen rd around 1pm too.

February 2, 2017 - 4:44pm
Thanks. Sorry, we didn't hear it. If there's a report on it, we'll follow up.

