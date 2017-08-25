Online News. Community Views.

August 25, 2017 - 10:56pm

Rollover accident with unresponsive driver reported on Simonds Road, Darien

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, Darien, news.

A single-vehicle rollover accident is reported at 10058 Simonds Road. The vehicle rolled over several times, according to the person calling dispatch. The driver is unresponsive.

Darien Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE: A male driver suffered serious injury. Taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight. Female passenger transported to strong by ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. Sheriff's Office investigation underway. Crash Management Team on scene.

Photo by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

