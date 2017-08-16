Online News. Community Views.

August 16, 2017 - 1:20pm

RSVP and AmeriCorps collecting non-perishable food items until Aug. 31 for needy to honor 9/11 victims and responders

posted by Billie Owens in news, 9/11, Announcements, RSVP, Americorps, volunteers, food drive.

Press release:

Genesee County’s RSVP and AmeriCorps programs are coordinating a service project to help community members in need as a way to honor 9/11 victims and those who rose in service in response to 9/11. Non-perishable food items will be collected from Aug. 14 – 31 at the following RSVP volunteer stations, AmeriCorps host sites and County Government offices: 

  • Genesee County Office for the Aging & Youth Bureau, 2 Bank St., Batavia;
  • Genesee County Building I, 15 Main St., Batavia (3rd Floor near elevator);
  • Genesee County Building II, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia;
  • Catholic Charities, 25 Liberty St., Suite 7, Batavia;
  • Gillam-Grant Community Center, 6966 W. Bergen Road, Bergen;
  • Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., Batavia.

All donations will be delivered to local food pantries during the week of 9/11. 

For more information, please contact Courtney Iburi (RSVP) at 585-343-1611 or Kathy Frank (AmeriCorps) at 585-344-3960.

