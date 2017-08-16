RSVP and AmeriCorps collecting non-perishable food items until Aug. 31 for needy to honor 9/11 victims and responders
Press release:
Genesee County’s RSVP and AmeriCorps programs are coordinating a service project to help community members in need as a way to honor 9/11 victims and those who rose in service in response to 9/11. Non-perishable food items will be collected from Aug. 14 – 31 at the following RSVP volunteer stations, AmeriCorps host sites and County Government offices:
- Genesee County Office for the Aging & Youth Bureau, 2 Bank St., Batavia;
- Genesee County Building I, 15 Main St., Batavia (3rd Floor near elevator);
- Genesee County Building II, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia;
- Catholic Charities, 25 Liberty St., Suite 7, Batavia;
- Gillam-Grant Community Center, 6966 W. Bergen Road, Bergen;
- Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., Batavia.
All donations will be delivered to local food pantries during the week of 9/11.
For more information, please contact Courtney Iburi (RSVP) at 585-343-1611 or Kathy Frank (AmeriCorps) at 585-344-3960.
